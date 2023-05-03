Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.84-1.95 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,887. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

