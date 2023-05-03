Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

