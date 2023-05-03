HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.22.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

