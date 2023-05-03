HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.43

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 545.43 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 578.60 ($7.23). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 573.80 ($7.17), with a volume of 24,183,970 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.25) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.37. The stock has a market cap of £118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

