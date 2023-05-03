HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.92 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.53 and a 200-day moving average of $341.00. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.74.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.