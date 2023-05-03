Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.70% of Humana worth $456,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.34. The company had a trading volume of 204,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,386. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.99 and its 200 day moving average is $511.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

