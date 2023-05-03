Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.70% of Humana worth $456,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,386. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.99 and its 200-day moving average is $511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

