Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 626,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 569,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 217,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6 %

Huntsman stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 1,338,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.