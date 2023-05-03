Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 11,980,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,822. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 0.74.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
