ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 674,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

