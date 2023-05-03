ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $17.19 on Wednesday, reaching $301.88. The stock had a trading volume of 216,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

