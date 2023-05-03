ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

