ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 10,400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.57. 1,495,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,632. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

