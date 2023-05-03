IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,100 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IDEX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,964. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

