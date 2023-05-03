IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,392. The company has a market cap of $537.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

