IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,392. The company has a market cap of $537.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

