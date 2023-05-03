Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $203.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.