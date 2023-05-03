IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 5.3 %

IMCC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,091. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IM Cannabis

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

