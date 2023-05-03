Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.69 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($114,942.53). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

