IMV (TSE:IMV) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IMV Trading Down 1.8 %

IMV opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. IMV has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

