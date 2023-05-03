Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Mizuho

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Incyte stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

