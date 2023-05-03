Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

About Independence Contract Drilling

ICD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 121,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,038. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.