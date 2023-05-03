Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Independent Bank Stock Down 8.3 %

IBCP opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

