Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.
