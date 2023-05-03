Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million.

Infinera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 3,019,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Infinera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.