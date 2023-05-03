Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 845,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

