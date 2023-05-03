Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 60,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

