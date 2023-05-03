Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,157 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

