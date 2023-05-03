Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,465 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

