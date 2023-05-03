Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 226,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

