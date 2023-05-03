Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry bought 150 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.10 per share, with a total value of $22,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,817.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AWK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 281,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

