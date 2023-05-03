Insider Buying: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 192,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,917. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRC. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

