Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Acquires 83,333 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $122,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 5.3 %

NDRA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.80.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

