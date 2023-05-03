Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

