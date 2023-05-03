Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
First Foundation Stock Performance
Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.
First Foundation Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
