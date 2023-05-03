Insider Buying: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,506. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 1,796,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,384 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

