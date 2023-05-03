Insider Buying: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 2,690,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,506. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.