Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,474.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance
Ponce Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.43.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.
About Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
