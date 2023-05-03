Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,474.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Ponce Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

