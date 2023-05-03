Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 10.2 %

Duolingo stock traded down $14.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. 1,600,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

