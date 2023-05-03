Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00.

GTLB stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 4,622,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,264. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of -0.29.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after buying an additional 361,645 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

