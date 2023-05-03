Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

