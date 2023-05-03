Insight 2811 Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

