Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $413.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.74 and a 200 day moving average of $398.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.