Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

