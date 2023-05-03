Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

NSIT traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.77. 140,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

