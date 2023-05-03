Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

