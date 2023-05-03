Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Insmed Stock Performance
Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 1,138,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.