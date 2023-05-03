Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 1,138,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

