Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 515,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.63 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31.
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
