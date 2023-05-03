Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 9,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

