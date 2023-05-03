Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading Down 11.9%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 597,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,168% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Integrity Applications Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

About Integrity Applications

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Featured Articles

