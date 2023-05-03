Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Acquires $249,362.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Intel stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,458,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757,242. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

