Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.